community, bluescope distribution celebration, plasma beamline

More than $4 million has been invested into upgrading equipment and expanding the Albury BlueScope Distribution centre. Yesterday the leading steel and aluminium provider welcomed more than 50 guests to view the company's success through a walk of the new extended warehouse and a demonstration of the plasma beamline equipment. The cutting edge design was commissioned in February 2022. It was created to process product sustainability faster than manual fabrication and is the first of its kind for BlueScope Distribution. It also provides quality processing for precise steel-cutting as well as customers being able to access readily available steel beams, tubes, plates, aluminium sheets, coil and extrusions. IN OTHER NEWS: General manager Sam Gerovasilis said the purpose of the investment was to simplify the supply chain for customers. "Our perspective was to do this for our customer business growth. And, to put money into a region where we know, it will pay off." The upgrade included a site extension-making room for an additional 2,000 tonnes of steel and aluminium products. The expansion has also created the opportunity to employ 12 new staff members within the region. The Albury site's increased capability would allow new employees to continue to develop the branch's footprints. Branch manager Krystal Storey said the new positions will broaden the range of employees. "This is an exciting opportunity to experience a scope into robotics and mechatronics exposure," "We want to enable young adults to get a foot in the door and give exposure to training that they wouldn't get elsewhere. "We are always willing to invest in the community." Mr Gerovasillis said the focus on improving customers' wants through innovation in growing technology is imperative. "Our customer growth is the supply chain for Albury-Wodonga," "We want to see our people thrive within the community, meeting our environmental commitments and delivering values to not only our customers but also to strengthen our team. "Our customers need a base to come first. "We are here to help." BlueScope chief executive John Nowlan and Albury councillor David Thurley attended.They said they were impressed with the extensive expertise of the company and customers banding together to create a substantial expansion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/663b2236-f526-422f-8314-3bedbba7a8f9.jpg/r109_1673_3555_3620_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg