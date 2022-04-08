news, local-news,

THE 75th anniversary of Albury being pronounced a city is set to be marked without fanfare on Sunday. There had been hopes that NSW Governor Margaret Beazley may attend a celebration and a digital time capsule had been promoted by the Albury and District Historical Society. Both those things have failed to eventuate and the milestone will pass quietly. Society president Greg Ryan said it reflected a lack of interest. "It's disappointing but it shows it's been a bit ho-hum for people," Mr Ryan said. "We tried to gee up some interest in it but it just wasn't there in supporting it." The historical society had sought views, in 200 words or less, from residents, past and present, about what the city meant to them They would then be included in a digital time capsule. "We got one response only and you can't do much with that," Mr Ryan said, adding the project was abandoned in mid-March. Ms Beazley will mark the anniversary by sending a videoed message of congratulations to the Albury Council. It was being recorded indoors at Sydney's Government House on Thursday and will be uploaded to the council's website and social media accounts. Ms Beazley's predecessor as governor in 1947, Lieutenant-General John Northcott read the proclamation declaring Albury a city on April 10 while standing at the then town hall, which is now part of MAMA. Albury had been gazetted in government records as a city on December 18,1946, after having qualified for that status by nearing the 15,000 population threshold. Rituals for the achievement were then held the following April with a procession of floats along Dean Street for 45 minutes and a gathering at Albury Sportsground. The Border Morning Mail reported the "pageantry gave gay and colourful proof of the fact" of cityhood. Then Albury mayor Cleaver Bunton joined Lieutenant-General Northcott at the ceremony. He spoke of Albury's loyalty to British monarch King George VI and paid tribute to the pioneers of the city. Current mayor Kylie King will mark the milestone with a mayoral minute to be read at Monday night's council meeting. "The granting of cityhood was more than a local government event," Cr King will say according to the meeting's agenda. "It was a recognition of the ways the people of Albury had worked to build a community with a strong economy and vibrant cultural life. "Albury had become a large regional centre and was capable of taking on a regional leadership role." An exhibition reflecting on the anniversary Albury 75: Our Place Our Story has been on display in the council chambers in Kiewa Street since February. It will end on June 11. It has been accompanied by three videos produced and recorded by Border historian Bruce Pennay. They are Declaring Albury a City, which runs for six minutes, Albury's Greatest Day (12 minutes) and The New City of Albury (14 minutes). To they can be seen at the historical society's YouTube channel, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzIPypinJegksrO-l2ssVg

