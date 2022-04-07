Accused North East killer to remain in custody after court appearance

news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of murdering a woman at a North East caravan park has appeared before court. Ricky John Williams is accused of killing Carmen Niklaus at the Everton Caravan and Tourist Park in December last year. Emergency services attended the site about 7.10pm on December 6 last year and found Ms Niklaus fatally injured. Williams was arrested on the night of the incident and charged by the Homicide Squad the following day with murdering the 40-year-old woman. Williams appeared before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday on a video link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre. The accused man, who has tattoos on his hands and fingers and sported a long beard, took notes during the matter. The court heard a form outlining how the case will progress, including a list of witnesses, had been received. The prosecution and defence jointly signed the form. IN OTHER NEWS: Lawyer Sally Wilson said statements continued to be served on the defence, including as recently as Wednesday night. "There is some material to consider," she said. A media application to access charges was also lodged. Williams questioned if witness statements would be released, and thanked magistrate Marita Altman when told they wouldn't be. He did not apply for bail. The matter will return on May 5 and will again appear on a video link. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

