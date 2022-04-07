sport, local-sport,

North Albury is set to showcase several debutants when it starts its Ovens and Murray netball campaign against Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend. The Hoppers have picked up Hume League exports Brooke Cannon, Jami Dove and Sophia Kohlhagen in the off-season, while also adding Lainey Alexander and Stephanie Smith into the mix. While Cannon has previously played for Albury, the round one clash is set to be an introduction to the league for the remaining newcomers. Coach Emily Browne expects both nerves and excitement heading into the first encounter of the new season. "It's nerve-racking even if you've been playing O and M for a certain amount of years," Browne said. "No matter how long you've been doing it for, you still get those butterflies in your stomach. "There's a build up and you go through all of the pre-season training sessions getting ready for this day. "Just staying on top of that and trying to turn that into excitement is sometimes hard. "I think everyone's going to have the ability to put it into a good game on the court." Following two troublesome years due to the Covid pandemic, Browne is both optimistic and cautious as to possible challenges awaiting this season. "With Covid still out there, I think it's going to be more about being reactive," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Every time your phone goes off you're just hoping that it's not someone saying that they've tested positive. "We've got good numbers, but it could only take an injury or Covid case in each team to bring us back to a skeleton crew. "It's just about trying to manage injuries the best we can, but you can't really manage Covid. "It's just going to be good to hopefully stay out of lockdown and play every week." Several young Hoppers have benefited from senior netball opportunities last season, including sisters Kelsey and Madison Lieschke. While Madison is still eligible to play under-17s, Kelsey is eyeing off her second A-grade season. "She (Kelsey) has always had the fitness and the hand-eye-coordination, but she's really maturing as a player," Browne said. It's set to be a challenge for the Hoppers at home as they meet last season's minor premiers. "If we can take what we've learnt and the intensity that we train at onto the court, we should give them a pretty good run for their money," Browne said. In other games, Albury host Wodonga, Raiders meet Yarrawonga, Wangaratta clash with Rovers and Lavington play Myrtleford. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/c300dbca-ceab-4e8f-ba1d-f99112407ffb.jpg/r0_970_2708_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg