Man accused of hitting woman and fence with car still in custody
A man accused of hitting a woman with a car in Wangaratta last week is in quarantine amid COVID-19 concerns.
The 50-year-old did not appear before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Friday, and instead stayed inside the police cells.
It's alleged the man hit the woman and a fence on Morrell Street on Monday morning last week, before fleeing the scene.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy said an interim intervention order was in place against the man, who will return to court on May 19.
