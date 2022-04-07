Man accused of hitting woman and fence with car still in custody

news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of hitting a woman with a car in Wangaratta last week is in quarantine amid COVID-19 concerns. The 50-year-old did not appear before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Friday, and instead stayed inside the police cells. It's alleged the man hit the woman and a fence on Morrell Street on Monday morning last week, before fleeing the scene. IN OTHER NEWS: Lawyer Geoff Clancy said an interim intervention order was in place against the man, who will return to court on May 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/0bd5ffde-f7ea-4f1f-acf9-e431eb117a4f.jpg/r10_285_4490_2816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg