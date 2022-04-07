Car wrong side of road before crashing into trees in Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

Police are investigating an incident in which an erratic vehicle smashed into multiple trees after driving on the wrong side of the road. Emergency services were called to Melrose Drive, between McFarland Road and Skitch Street in Wodonga, on February 16. A vehicle appeared to have travelled north in the southbound lanes before crashing about 8pm. Officers attended the area and spoke to those nearby. IN OTHER NEWS: It's unclear if any arrests were made, but investigators on Thursday urged any witnesses to come forward. Police are also seeking dashcam footage which may have captured the dangerous driving. Photographs from the scene show a damaged dark coloured Holden Commodore with a smashed front end. Anyone with information can call the Wodonga Police Station on (02) 6049 2600, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

