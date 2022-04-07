news, local-news,

A $30 million upgrade to the convention wing of the Albury Entertainment Centre is set to proceed after the NSW government announced it would contribute $15 million to the redevelopment. Deputy Premier Paul Toole visited Albury on Thursday to announce the contribution which follows the federal government having earmarked $10 million and the city council $5 million. IN OTHER NEWS: "Today's announcement will support the expansion of the convention wing at the centre, which will provide new pre-function spaces, offices, meeting rooms, an upgraded theatrette, an upgraded loading dock and a multi-purpose events space," Mr Toole said. The project is before a regional planning panel for approval. When it returns to council, detailed designs, which will consider how much of the existing building is demolished, will be undertaken and are expected to run into 2023. Tenders for the work are then likely to be called in mid to late 2023 and a sod turned on the project in 2024. Mr Toole was accompanied by fellow government member and Albury representative Justin Clancy and Albury mayor Kylie King for the announcement on the roadway between the convention wing and the entertainment centre's theatre.

