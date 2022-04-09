Forget the April showers, more like a deluge | Weather Watch

news, rural,

Heavy unseasonable rain hit a few places in the far north west of WA during the first few days of April. Learmonth recorded 105.6mm on Friday April 1 and this was the heaviest April daily rainfall since 154.4mm in 2014. Carnarvon recorded a total of 179mm during the first three days of April, already higher than the wettest April of 1900 when 164mm fell. Records at Carnarvon go back to 1883. The rainfall records for 1900 do show that March to August, especially in Victoria and the Riverina, was much wetter than average, with a slightly wetter autumn and winter most of the way right up to Roma, Queensland. The heavy rain last weekend in the Carnarvon region of WA advanced south eastwards across the Central Wheat Belt but falls were only moderate. A weak front then formed west of Kangaroo Island Monday night April 4, but by Tuesday afternoon the front strengthened and isolated heavy rains hit the north west coast of Tasmania. Devonport recorded 68 mms in a few hours, the heaviest for March since 1975. The deep low pressure which brought further heavy rain to the flood-stricken towns a week ago, moved slowly south and weakened temporarily. It then deepened again as it moved westward into Bass Strait bring heavy rain to Gippsland with some flooding once again along major streams. Orbost recorded 80mm to Sunday morning April 3 and another 90mm to Monday morning, its wettest for an early April day since 1978. Mallacoota recorded 213mm in two days, its wettest for April since 1989. Gabo Island also recorded 141mm for the two days, its wettest for April since 2015. In addition, the sea surface temperatures around Gabo Island this year have been notably above average and during the early part of 1974 were also notably above average. It was exceptionally wet in Victoria in both April and May 1974 with major floods and more heavy rain from July to October. Expect the heaviest rains about April 10, the second and third weeks of May, the first week of June and the second week of July, while the first week of November may see more floods than the other dates. Mean minimum temperatures have continued to be notably above normal for the third successive month this year in Victoria and NSW. In Melbourne the mean minimum temperatures for January to March were 18.3, 15.9 and 15.7 respectively. For the first three months of 1974 the mean minimum temperatures were 17.1, 16.2 and 16.8 respectively which was a small fraction warmer than this year. Going back through Melbourne's records to 1854 there was only one significant warmer-than-normal January-to-March period. That was in 1856. It was notably wetter-than-average in Melbourne from March to July and September and October 1856, very similar to 1974.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/fa710b4b-71bc-4255-9faf-1a0e2967d193.jpg/r0_300_5890_3628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg