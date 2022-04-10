news, local-news,

Learning how to save lives in war has become more realistic for medics-in-training at the Army Logistic Training Centre. The Army Museum Bandiana has introduced heritage learning for new recruits, and the decommissioned army trucks on display have an important part to play. Vehicles that were once used in Afghanistan now form part of the training ground. Trainees learn how to remove people from the back of a truck into a stretcher and patch them up, under the direction of their sergeant. Museum manager Major Erin Angelini said it was important for every Australian soldier to see a piece of themselves at the museum, which houses the largest military collection in Australia. "The first VC an Australian ever got was the doctor that ran out, threw someone over their shoulder, and ran back. It was medical extraction," she said. Curator David West said the next step for the museum was to become more involved in learning so recruits could see how their training formed part of the army's legacy. "We've got the vehicles here, and it's fully kitted out," he said. "It's got the guns on it, rocket launchers on the side ... bags you've got to get out of the way. "It's one thing to have museum objects and people come in and have a look at World War I or World War II, but to have the new soldiers come in and see how their tribe is reflected through history." An example of the army's training is highlighted by the War Horse, built by members of the Royal Australian Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Special Operations Task Group in Afghanistan. "That is a demonstration of the skill that we teach our soldiers," Major Angelini said. A collection from the 2/23rd Australian Infantry Battalion features artefacts donated by various Border Defence families and Albury's Commercial Club. The "Albury's Own" title was conferred at the request of the Albury Council one month after. The 2/23rd infantry battalion was raised at the Albury Showground in July 1940.The battalion trained in Albury, and later in Bonegilla. The Army Museum Bandiana has reopened to the public with free entry. About 40 volunteers set up the displays, maintain the vehicles and run the museum shop. Listen to curator David West talk about the famous "Albury's Own" battalion: Fifteen years ago, a rare 1916 Albion A10 general service truck found its way to Bandiana. The truck is believed to be the only one left in Australia that served during World War I in France and Belgium. In 1971, the very same truck was "a complete burnt wreck" when Rick Cove discovered it behind AW Smith and Sons Hardware in Leongatha. Mr Cove contacted the Albion Company in Scotstown, Scotland. "The Albion Company were amazed that it was still around," he said. "I quickly sent a series of photos and the chassis number to the Albion Company to see if they could come up with any information." About a month later, he received a reply. View the photo gallery: The Albion chassis number 361A, was laid down on December 6, 1915, for delivery in February, 1916. They also sent a copy of the original build sheet, a copy of the bodybuilders blue print and an original drivers instruction booklet. Mr Cove visited the owner, Bert Smith, of AW Smith and Sons Hardware, and explained the items he received from the Albion Company actually belonged to the shop. Mr Smith agreed to let him have the truck if he could restore it. "My father came and had a look and said, 'I'll help'," Mr Cove said. "So, I became the owner of a veteran 1916 Albion chassis." The truck was fully restored in 1978, an operation that took more than 5000 hours to complete. "I completely stripped it down and started from nothing," Mr Cove said. The body was built using the original blueprints and painted in "service green", the iconic World War I colour. In 1983, the truck starred in the mini-series The Anzacs. It has since featured in many films, such as Gallipoli, The Lighthorsemen, and ABC series Anzac Girls. The Army Museum Bandiana features collections from: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/998bcec0-7aa2-4e03-8a1b-8fed7ea307d5.jpg/r0_209_5568_3355_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg