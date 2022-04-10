news, court-and-crime,

An Albury man who took police on an erratic pursuit on Sydney's outskirts will remain behind bars until early next year. The incident "was a very serious example" of such a crime, magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Christopher Peter Graham, given there was so much traffic and so many people about at the time. She further told the 33-year-old, who is in Parklea prison, that his offending was aggravated by him being on a community corrections order at the time. IN OTHER NEWS: Graham, of Thurgoona Street, was also sentenced over a separate incident where, while driving, he knocked over a cyclist in Albury Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley said Graham was travelling at "very low speed" when he struck the cyclist, who was not injured. But it was also mentioned in Albury Local Court that Graham moved the bike out of the way so he could drive off as soon as he could. Graham pleaded guilty also to charges laid over that incident of failing to give particulars and driving while licence suspended. MORE COURT STORIES In total, he was jailed for 20 months, with a 12-month non-parole period allowing for a release date of March 9, 2023. He was also convicted and fined $4520. Graham's conviction over the police pursuit meant he was automatically disqualified from driving for three years. Ms McLaughlin rejected a bid for $2238 compensation over the cyclist's bike, as she agreed there was nothing before the court to prove the cyclist was injured or that the bike was even damaged. For the Sydney matter, Graham pleaded guilty to police pursuit, a second offence of disqualified driving and two charges of possess a prohibited drug, related to 5.01 grams of buprenorphine - a prescription drug used in the treatment of heroin and methadone addiction - and 7.19 grams of cannabis. The Sydney incident took place at Casula, a south-western suburb, on March 10. Police told the court that police turned on their vehicle's lights and sirens to pull over Graham's silver Ford Focus. Their intention was to give Graham a random breath test, but instead of stopping he accelerated away into traffic. The pursuit continued through the back streets of Casula, with Graham's car hitting up to 70km/h in a 50km/h zone and, soon after, 100km/h in a 70km/h zone. Graham then turned on to the Hume Highway, hitting up to 120km/h in a 70km/h zone. At one point he slowed, crossed a median strip between the two lanes of opposing traffic and headed back in the other direction before leaving the highway. Minutes later, Graham crashed into a parked car. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/54995141-906a-4668-bec5-312d37381355.jpg/r3_0_5566_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg