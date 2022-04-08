YOUR SAY: Flood relief, council's three Rs, elm trees and climate change

news, local-news, Rutherglen, Albury Botanic Gardens, Albury Council, Flood relief, Climate Change

That emergency relief for victims of major flood damage caused across Indigo Shire, made available by the federal and Victorian governments, has been available from January 26 will come as a relief for many of those victims (Border Mail, 5/4). It would have been far more helpful if Indigo Shire had not kept that secret until now. We feel compelled to address David Thurley's statement in Tuesday's Border Mail (5/4) of rates, roads and rubbish being a "worn out mantra" for Albury Council. We would think this is still the main concern for Albury ratepayers. Councillors, including Mr Thurley, presided over Albury becoming the inland rubbish capital of Australia in accepting garbage from many surrounding areas, thus contributing to Centaur Road, Lavington, becoming one big pot hole, and parts of Urana Road, Lavington, suffering the same fate due to the huge increase in heavy vehicle traffic bringing said rubbish. They further diminished the life span of a hard won asset for Albury ratepayers by doing this extended rubbish collection. We think Mr Thurley should truly get his ideas back to the basics. IN OTHER NEWS: Just how absurd is the claim by Greens MP David Shoebridge that Sussan Ley has done all she can to avoid being responsible for the future of Greens candidate, Eli Davern, or his entire generation (Border Mail, 5/4). Neither Ms Ley nor anyone else can control the climate as nature will continue to do what nature has done forever with periodic droughts and floods despite any reduction or otherwise in emissions. The greatest danger to our youth is the scaremongering of people like Mr Shoebridge who claim that we have a "climate emergency" and it is he rather than Ms Ley who should be before the court. MORE COMMENT This article (Border Mail, 30/3) says the Albury Botanic Gardens elm trees are "considered to be at the end of their life". One of my daughters looked them up and they can live 300 years. The elms in the northern hemisphere got a disease which knocked out a lot of them, so the ones in Australia are very significant! Please, please don't let them be taken out for such a trivial reason - there are plenty of other places in and around Albury to picnic. We have a real treasure in our gardens - please don't destroy it!

