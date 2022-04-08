sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta's Daine Porter was born strong "They used to call him man-child back in his junior days," his father Noel recalled this week, ahead of his milestone Ovens and Murray Football League match. "He was always a strong kid, he always looked older than what he was." A picture in The Border Mail of the year 12 schoolboy winning the league's Rising Star in 2004 supports his dad's claim. It's nearly 20 years ago and there's not much difference. "One of my earliest memories is Daine playing junior footy at the Tigers, he was probably 15," brother and former Wangaratta premiership captain Judd explained. "(Laughs) He looked like a fully grown man, running around with kids, it was in a grand final, he was just taking the mickey and won the medal, they won the flag." Now when Judd suggested his little brother by two years was taking the mickey, Daine wasn't being disrespecful to his opponents. That's not his style. He was just so powerful, it was like men against boys. But history is full of man-childs. They dominate the little kids and when everyone catches them, they're never heard of again. "With kids like that, you just wonder how they go in senior footy," Judd mused. "He just had this abnormal strength, I guess you'd call it, he's never stepped inside a gym in his life yet he could push fully grown men out of the way without much effort." Porter debuted as a 16-year-old at home against North Albury in 2003. Two years later, he represented the league. The man-child had made it. "He's just such a hard worker and competitive person," 2017 premiership mentor and current assistant coach Dean Stone revealed. "What he's played with over the journey and no one would know about and he never let on has been incredible, it's actually quite remarkable." Porter has played most of his career with a degenerative knee complaint. Stone was responsible for one of the great quotes about the Porter boys after they 'retired' following the shock grand final win over Albury in 2017. "If I was a young boy watching footy and had a desire to play at the highest level in country Victoria, I'd tell them to go and watch some videos of Daine and Judd Porter," he said "I mean the way they compete is second to none, it's unbelievable." Five years on, Daine will become the first player in Wangaratta's 129-year history to rack up 300 games when the club hosts its strong rival, neighbours Wangaratta Rovers, on Saturday night, from 6pm. "We have had a couple of false alarms with the 300 scheduled, and then pushed back with COVID doing its thing, so it will be satisfying to finally get there," he offered. "I don't get too carried away with individual accolades, but it is a proud moment to be the first at our club to reach this milestone in what is a good standard league." Apart from one year at Tarrawingee in the nearby Ovens and King League in 2018, where he won the club best and fairest and a premiership, Porter has been a Pies' stalwart. But don't think for one second there hasn't been interest from elsewhere. He trained for a week with Glenelg early in his career and did likewise at Heidelberg in 2012. "The simple reason I didn't go to those clubs is because there is no place like home," he explained earnestly after racking up more than 100,000kms from Melbourne over a decade before returning home. "I can't speak highly enough of WFNC. "You don't keep coming back year after year unless it is a great place to be. "My family have made many lifelong friends through the club over the years and we're forever grateful for that. "The current playing group is exciting to be a part of and not just because of the quality players we currently have, but because of the quality individuals. It is a tight-knit group. "Footy is all about enjoyment and competing for a club you care about and Wangaratta ticks both those boxes." And the Pies love him right back. "Yeah, that's always been a good trait of his both in footy and life in general, he'll always stand up for people he cares about," Judd suggested. That was shown when the boys rode 'shotgun' for each other, and their team-mates, including superstar Jon McCormick, who was coming back from a broken collarbone, in the explosive and aggressive 2007 grand final against North Albury. "There's so many moments in his career, but it's the way he plays and the lack of respect for his own body to make somebody else better," Stone enthused. "The lack of respect for his welfare to bring somebody else into the game and another of the things I love about him in what he does with the young boys and always puts them under his wing." It's the same story outside work too as Porter is a teacher at Wangaratta District Specialist School. "We're very honoured to have him at the school working with our kids, he's a great role model for all our students and I know he's a team player in his footy, but he's also a good team player at school," acting principal Alysha Jackson praised. "But he's definitely a quiet achiever." That's hard to believe when you're only the 24th player in the league's 129-year history to play 300 games. Plus you've racked up three best and fairests, four runner-ups and three thirds at a club with three flags in the past 15 years. "He's never been the most polished player, like (team-mate) Joe Richards, but it's just his hunger to compete and be the best he can be but, at the same time, making sure somebody else is better by some of his actions" Stone remarked. Wangaratta will wear a special jumper with DP 300 emblazoned, while a band, Headline Entertainment, will also play after the game. ALSO IN SPORT: For a player who's avoided headlines, it's fitting he will steal the limelight on a proud day for the popular Porter family and its beloved Pies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ca0cbb79-95ad-4076-9001-c625d1b3a66a.jpg/r0_73_2576_1528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg