Rise and rise of Wodonga Football Club | Then and Now

As told by Bill Elkington in 2002 I'll commence by giving you a little lead in to the time in 1936, when Wodonga Football Club, known as the Maroons in those times, was playing football in the Chiltern District League. In 1933 Wodonga played Beechworth which was a very prominent club in the Chiltern & District League at that time, being a club within a region like Beechworth which was still flushed with the success of perhaps the gold-mining days, and therefore perhaps the number of people who would have been involved in the mining would have brought a lot of footballers to the town. They became very competitive. In 1933 Wodonga was able to work through the finals and even though Beechworth had defeated them soundly in the two home-and-away games and again in the second semi-final, Wodonga turned the tables on Beechworth in the grand final and had a very hollow victory by seven goals. But so confident was Beechworth of success that particular year they had brought the amber fluid in advance, and because of their disappointment at losing the grand final, we understand they tipped the amber fluid on to the ground. Nothing has grown there since. In 1934 the Kiewa Valley Football Club, also a fairly prominent club at that time, defeated Wodonga in the grand final. Wodonga bounced back next year in 1935 - they say revenge is sweet - and overcame Kiewa Valley in the grand final to win 11.19 to 12.11. I think that amounts to about a two-point victory to Wodonga. That became the stepping stone for Wodonga to enter the Ovens & Murray League. One of the very prominent players in the Chiltern & District League playing for Wodonga was a young man named Colin Wilcox. He was a member of the butchering family here. Colin Wilcox was a very promising young footballer and it was a sad loss to Wodonga when he was cleared to Williamstown in the Victorian Football Association in 1935 after giving us, the Wodonga Football Club, great service. After starring with Williamstown for a number of years Colin became vice-captain of that club and, after winning the 1949 premiership, decided to retire. So the Maroons entered the Ovens & Murray Football League in 1936.

