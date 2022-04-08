news, local-news,

MOUNTAIN riders, bush poets and artists from all corners of the country are converging on Corryong this weekend. The annual Man From Snowy River Bush Festival brings thousands together to celebrate Australia's pioneering spirit at the foothills of the Snowy Mountains over four days. Saturday's jam-packed program includes the Bushman's Whipcrack Competition, Open Challenge Cross Country and Aussie Bush Idol Finals. IN OTHER NEWS: Sunday's highlights feature Australian Stockhorse Campdraft, Riley's Ride and Bush Poets Farewell Round Robin. Among the live entertainment will be Sammy White, Frankie J Holden and Wilbur Wilde, Blake Connor, Jade Gibson and The Viper Creek Band. The festival program kicks off at 9am on Saturday and Sunday at Corryong Recreation Reserve. Tickets are available online from Humanitix.

