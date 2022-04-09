The autumn 2022 bull offering at Reiland Angus highlights an intensive focus on the accepted profit drivers of ease of calving, growth and carcase quality. More than 50 per cent of the catalogued sires are aligned for heifer joining via low birth, calving ease and above average growth (EBV - estimated breeding values). With such a range of bulls in this category, buyers have ample selection options for their requirements. Reiland Angus has undertaken genomics on all bulls to assure accuracy of low-birth weight and use in heifer-joining program. With the stud celebrating 50 years of committed Angus breeding and a focus on carcase quality, it is not surprising to note the higher number of sires in the top 10 per cent of the Angus breed for marbling. Two noteworthy sires are in the top two per cent for IMF traits are: LOT 40 Reiland Ricochet R 952, a bull emanating from the same cow who produced the 2020 top price bull at $28,000, posts top two per cent for calving ease and IMF at + 4.3 and positive fat EBV's. Additionally, he is in the top one per cent for days to calving which has an enormous impact on herd fertility. LOT 34 Reiland Ravish R718, is a top one per cent marbling sire with +4.6 IMF while retaining +131 for 600 Day weight and positive calving ease. More interesting he emanates from bloodlines variant to usual high marbling sire lines. A super investment for any registered or commercial progressive Angus herd. Reiland Angus will be retaining semen interests in both bulls for use in the extensive 1600 head commercial and registered herds to further refine breeding goals to align with common sense, easy care cattle breeding. There are numerous high merit sires being offered by industry recognised AI sires like GAR Ashland, Lotto, Landfall Keystone and impressive homebred sires in Reiland Pirelli P913 and Nimbo N1176. Of particular note, is a LOT 26 Reiland Roman R915, by the popular sire in Reiland Hilary, a direct son from the recent high selling donor cow in Reiland Braebell J563 which sold for $25,000. He has a bullet proof phenotype and data set embracing low birth at +3.3, top 10 per cent growth at +138 and top eight per cent marbling at +3.6 IMF. He is a complete and balanced bull as you will ever find in any beef bull and he reflects the strength of this elite doner dam. Catalogues for the Reiland Angus autumn bull sale are available from local Elders agencies. The sale will be held on Thursday April 21 starting at 1.30pm at Killimicat Station Tumut, NSW. For more information got to: reilandangus.com.au

Focus on profit drivers at Reiland Angus

More than 50 per cent of the catalogued sires are aligned for heifer joining via low birth, calving ease and above average growth (EBV - estimated breeding values).

With such a range of bulls in this category, buyers have ample selection options for their requirements.

Reiland Angus has undertaken genomics on all bulls to assure accuracy of low-birth weight and use in heifer-joining program. With the stud celebrating 50 years of committed Angus breeding and a focus on carcase quality, it is not surprising to note the higher number of sires in the top 10 per cent of the Angus breed for marbling.

Two noteworthy sires are in the top two per cent for IMF traits are: LOT 40 Reiland Ricochet R 952, a bull emanating from the same cow who produced the 2020 top price bull at $28,000, posts top two per cent for calving ease and IMF at + 4.3 and positive fat EBV's. Additionally, he is in the top one per cent for days to calving which has an enormous impact on herd fertility. LOT 34 Reiland Ravish R718, is a top one per cent marbling sire with +4.6 IMF while retaining +131 for 600 Day weight and positive calving ease. More interesting he emanates from bloodlines variant to usual high marbling sire lines. A super investment for any registered or commercial progressive Angus herd. Reiland Angus will be retaining semen interests in both bulls for use in the extensive 1600 head commercial and registered herds to further refine breeding goals to align with common sense, easy care cattle breeding. There are numerous high merit sires being offered by industry recognised AI sires like GAR Ashland, Lotto, Landfall Keystone and impressive homebred sires in Reiland Pirelli P913 and Nimbo N1176. Of particular note, is a LOT 26 Reiland Roman R915, by the popular sire in Reiland Hilary, a direct son from the recent high selling donor cow in Reiland Braebell J563 which sold for $25,000.

He has a bullet proof phenotype and data set embracing low birth at +3.3, top 10 per cent growth at +138 and top eight per cent marbling at +3.6 IMF.

He is a complete and balanced bull as you will ever find in any beef bull and he reflects the strength of this elite doner dam. Catalogues for the Reiland Angus autumn bull sale are available from local Elders agencies. The sale will be held on Thursday April 21 starting at 1.30pm at Killimicat Station Tumut, NSW. For more information got to: reilandangus.com.au