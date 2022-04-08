Koori Court hears first cases in Wodonga after opening

news, court-and-crime,

The Koori Court has commenced sitting in Wodonga for the first time. Magistrate Ian Watkins opened the court on Friday, where four matters were listed. "I'll welcome you to the first sitting of the Koori Court here in Wodonga," Mr Watkins said. "The Koori Court is different in that it's a problem solving court, and everyone in the room is able to participate and say something if they need. "It's also important for you to understand this court was smoked, last week." The court is held in a less formal manner than the mainstream magistrates court. Mr Watkins sat at a round table with two elders and an Indigenous court worker when addressing those facing charges, rather than presiding from the regular bench. The elders, Yorta Yorta man Leonard Harrison and Wiradjuri woman Ruth Davys, addressed those before the court. IN OTHER NEWS: The first matter involved a mother and son involved in an assault at the Bethanga pub. The pair had been refused entry to the venue on October 13, 2019, after failing to make a booking. A review was left on the pub's Facebook site by the son, noting the "awful smells, dirty tables and bad service". The owner spotted the review and asked the pair to leave the front of the venue. He was assaulted, was sworn at and had his glasses broken at a cost of $527. Mr Watkins placed the pair on and adjourned undertaking, with the son to pay restitution for the glasses damage. The first sittings occurred a week after a smoking ceremony to cleanse the court precinct. Flags and artifacts have also been installed, with the court to sit once a month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/83fdc6de-d55a-4964-8e04-838e234cf56d.jpg/r3_288_5630_3467_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg