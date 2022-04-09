Health of Hume on the improve after releases

sport, local-sport,

G'day fishos. It's been great to see the improvement in water quality coming out of Hume Dam since releases changed a week or so back, and let's hope these types of releases become "the norm" as soon as telltale signs start to look a little grim in the future. The use of two or three gates in conjunction with the valves has helped lift dissolved oxygen levels from around two to over six, water clarity has jumped heaps and water temperatures have also increased slightly. These factors have improved water quality and the environment our fish and all aquatic life live in. We mentioned how the water has stratified in Hume in past months which has been part of the problem. From what I've been told, this is now the time of year to expect Hume Dam, and others, to de-stratify. I'm definitely no scientist, but the way it's been explained to me is that as the surface water temperatures begin to drop at this time of year and come closer to temperatures deeper in the lake, the water begins to mix again creating less contrast in temperatures and less stratification. This can sometimes even cause the water on the bottom to "roll over" and come to the top, which we've seen happen occasionally on local lakes in past years. I know I've oversimplified it, and apologies to all those knowledgeable people out there that have read my explanation and are either rolling on the floor laughing or have gone into shock. Dartmouth (93.2 per cent): seems to have picked up a bit with the cooler conditions, with quite a few trout being caught this week. It seems, while there's still quite a few down deep, there's also quite a few who have been happy to munch on a worm behind a fender or a cowbell. The main basin and the eight-mile area fished well for a couple of groups I spoke to, as did the Dart arm out in front of Shady Creek. Reasonable numbers, and a few just under and over the kilo mark is what I've been told. Colour of the fenders and bells varied with the fishos I spoke to, so colour may not be that important, but all said they did best with their baits only around the 300mm mark behind the blades, so that may be worth keeping in mind. Lake Banamboola: at Dartmouth, is still going okay too. Tim Wilson snuck up for a quick arvo fish and landed a few nice reddies, biggest being 36cm, along with a solid little rainbow trout. Tim spun all his fish on a Rapala, but we've been hearing of quite a few trout also being angled on worms up there, so could be worth a drive if you're looking for a day out. Streams: Have been fishing well for a while now and it'll only be a decent rain event that could spoil the party for Easter fishos. There's still plenty of crickets about and they'll be the hot bait of choice, closely followed by a scrubbie I'd say. Lure and fly fishos should also do well, although finding a quiet piece of water at the one time of year everyone seems to want to go camping will be no mean feat. Mulwala: is going very well too. There's lots of small cod about but some belters are also getting caught. Spinnerbaits are working a treat as are surface lures and big plastics into the hours of darkness. Hume Dam (87 per cent): is the "go to" destination for a feed of fish for Easter if you're not confident about any other destination. Hume has been so consistent over the past 18 months or so, you could nearly guarantee you'll get a feed, particularly if you're not too fussy on size. Being land based isn't a huge disadvantage; there's plenty of fish being caught by fishos from the bank, with worms, yabbies or flicking a lure about all successful. Yellas are about in reasonable numbers too if you can find a patch, with quite a few looking like they've come from a reasonably recent release, being around the 300mm to 400mm mark. The recent cooler weather has got a few trout trollers a little excited too, although I think it'll still be a month or so away before we see much action. In saying that, once they do kick off, we should be looking at another good season. (Fingers and toes crossed). Murray River: up and downstream of Hume is looking great, with the cod definitely improving and on the chew just in time for the Easter break. Eucumbene (47.26 per cent): is dropping but fishing okay without being spectacular. Some good fish are mixed in with quite a few smaller ones being trolled, and bait and fly fishos are also picking up the odd quality fish around the edges. Hope you have chance to get out and have a fantastic weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/5beca14f-b0f3-4025-8c86-083c70e18e34.JPG/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg