Guard of honour, minute's silence, for late Crows player Josh Dalitz

A guard of honour and minute of silence will be held before the Billabong Crows and Henty seniors game at Oaklands on Saturday. Former player Josh Dalitz, 31, died in a car crash at Tocumwal last month. The late man, who grew up in Oaklands, had played seniors and reserves for the club wearing number 40 and played for the Oaklands Hawks as a junior. Guest speakers will address the crowd to share thoughts about Mr Dalitz and the club has invited his family, friends and teammates to attend.

