If this story has impacted you, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 for support. A Border documentary maker has welcomed a community fundraising project, which will go towards improving youth mental health and preventing suicide, including the promotion and development of her own film on suicide. Rotary Club of Albury North has today launched ticket sales for its Travel Escape Club raffle fundraiser, which aims to raise $60,000, some of which will go to the 'Solstice' documentary. 'Solstice' director Helen Newman said the fundraising project would allow the film to be a partner with the Australian Teachers of Media organisation to teach students across the country how to have safe conversations around suicide and mental health. IN OTHER NEWS: "The funds that Rotary will supply to the project will enable us to work with teachers to create a teacher package, so the film teacher resources go up online and they become available nationally for teachers to access and then take into schools," she said. "They're reviewed by teachers, they're age appropriate, so an incredible resource and will further the reach of the film exponentially." 'Solstice' began with the story of Annette and Stuart Baker, who lost their teenage daughter Mary to suicide and explains the Winter Solstice event held annually in Albury's QEII Square. Ms Newman said it was about six weeks from finish. "In the 10 years since Winter Solstice was founded the conversations are different now," she said. "There's less of that silence in our community and that's one of the major triumphs of Winter Solstice; it provides a safe space to be grieving, but it also provides a safe space to have those difficult conversations." But Ms Newman said more awareness and support for people with mental illness was still greatly needed on the Border. "Its absolutely necessary," she said. "We need more support from what I've seen documenting so many stories about people who've been left behind by suicide. "We need more support at every level, from early intervention right through to absolutely dedicated, well resourced mental health services as well and then also support for people who are surviving a suicide."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/af3f769a-0f7f-4990-bfad-d019fb8792da.jpg/r1_499_5468_3588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg