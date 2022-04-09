news, local-news,

The Rotary Club of Albury North is hoping to raise $60,000 from a travel raffle fundraising project being launched today. The RCAN Travel Escape Club fundraiser will sell a limited 800 tickets at $150 each with half of all ticket sales going to community and Rotary projects, while the other half goes to prizes. Club president elect Sue Paini said the fundraiser had also attracted sponsorship from Border businesses. IN OTHER NEWS: "The business community has been incredibly supportive with the $150 vouchers for the raffle, so that will also go back into the community for additional profit," she said. Ms Paini said six raffle tickets (one major prize between $3500 and $4500 and five minor prizes worth $150) would be drawn monthly, with the first draw in July. "And if you buy a ticket in the first month you go in the bonus draw, so the bonus draw is a trip to Fiji as a major prize and another five $150 vouchers. "If you win something once you keep going back in the draw." In the first year, RCAN will use the funds raised for community projects to improve youth mental health and prevent suicide, but each year the fundraising project or cause may change. Major prizes can be taken up to 12 months after the draw, exchanged for alternative travel with Hello World or exchanged through RCAN. For more information go to RCAN's Travel Escape Club Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

