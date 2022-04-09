news, local-news,

The leader of a new budget airline that plans to fly from Albury by the middle of the year has heaped praise on the city's airport. Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan arrived on the Border on Thursday as part of a regional tour to meet with Albury Council and inspect the airport his planes will use. Seats for twice-weekly flights from Albury to the Sunshine Coast could be available for purchase as early as next month. "If you could pick this airport up and move it to a number of other regional locations. I would encourage it," Mr Jordan said on Friday. "This is a fantastic facility and it will work very well for us, not just for our operation, but most importantly, our customers. IN OTHER NEWS: "The interest we've received back from the community has been incredibly positive. "People just want to know when can they book and we expect the most likely month we will be going on sale is May, assuming everything continues to progress well with the regulatory process. "The thing for people to do is download the Fly Bonza app because the moment we do go on sale, they will be the first to know." Mr Jordan met with council staff on Thursday to provide an update on the timeline. "In terms of the schedule in and out of Albury, it will allow customers to head up to the Sunshine Coast for a long weekend and equally it will allow the close to half a million people who live on the Sunshine Coast to travel to the Albury-Wodonga region and do exactly the same thing," he said. Albury mayor Kylie King said a "much-needed financial boost" would be provided to the region when Bonza announced its flight route from the Border in February. "I really look forward to welcoming passengers soon when Bonza hits the skies," she said. In a global aviation first, Mr Jordan added Bonza would offer exclusively Australian produced food and beverages for all of its flights. It means soft drinks such as Coca Cola and snacks like Pringles are off limits. He said Border and North East producers would have the chance to put products forward for consideration. "We will be encouraging people to try something a little different, something local. That is clearly a positive," Mr Jordan said. "When we asked our customers if they would like global brands or local brands on our flights, two thirds responded local. It's what our customers would like and what they associate us with. "We need to give back to our communities and businesses. It allows us to do so because we will be sourcing everything from the region." Mr Jordan said there would be potential to explore further flights not offered by carriers in Albury once Bonza had been established in the market. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/651a0aa4-185a-4b12-9b27-7c78ea6f53ce.jpg/r0_314_6185_3809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg