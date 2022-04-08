news, local-news,

A vacant commercial property in the heart of Albury failed to attract a single bid at auction on Friday. The former Blackline Music store at 471 Dean Street attracted a crowd of more than 50 onlookers, but none wished to raise their hands. Auctioneer Andrew Dixon, of LJ Colquhoun Dixon, entered a bid on behalf of the vendor of $1.3 million, but received no further interest. The property was passed in and negotiations for a private sale commenced. IN OTHER NEWS: "I can't recall a vacant commercial property on Dean Street for some time," Mr Dixon said prior to the auction. Blackline Music closed its doors on March 31 with owners citing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on many musicians as the primary reason behind the decision. "Unfortunately we did not have the resources to make it through the lockdowns," an online statement posted on January 30 read. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/b917b873-d864-4145-9b4b-06d9f75323eb.jpg/r0_444_5472_3536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg