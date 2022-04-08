sport, australian-rules-football,

North Albury coach Luke Norman has vowed to continue the club's slow resurgence this year, ahead of its first match in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Hoppers were winless during last year's COVID-impacted 13-round season and given the previous year was abandoned, it means they haven't won a game since 2019. They suffered a number of three-figure losses in the opening rounds, but improved significantly in the latter part of the season. In fact, the Hoppers' fightback was one of the league's positives as COVID closed in on the league and eventually forced the season to end six weeks early. "Obviously our first aim is to win a game, but our focus is purely on improving," second-year coach Luke Norman reasoned. "We've got a young side and we want the players to develop the way we anticipate. "We thought they did improve towards the end of last year and we'd like to think what we've done in the pre-season we'll grow again." North kick-starts its season at home against Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday. The Hoppers produced one of their finest performances of the season in falling to the Roos by only 33 points last July. The club will look to a combination of its experienced players, such as the ever reliable George Godde, along with the emerging youngsters in the Gardiner brothers, Flynn and Archer, while high-profile signing Tim Broomhead will make his debut. Broomhead played 37 games for Collingwood between 2013 and 2020, kicking 27 goals. The midfielder was also a Rising Star nominee in 2015. Broomhead has been named in the centre, where he will oppose Roos' Jarred Lane. The fact the visitors have named stalwart Jamie Seymour as an emergency is an indication of their depth. And the club is coming off a confidence-boosting three-point win over Lavington in the season-opener. IN OTHER NEWS: Bailey Pirnag, Cam Wilson, Joe Hansen and Jy Lane featured for the victors in their thrilling win under lights on the road.

