Staff and students from Baranduda Primary School joined together yesterday to keep the ANZAC spirit alive. A total of 200 students dressed in red and formed the shape of a giant human poppy. Defence School Mentor, Kate Richardson, said to be able to have events such as this brings awareness across the whole school. "Together as a school community, we can allow students to reflect and commemorate a memorable day." The iconic red poppy is a statement for Anzac day, symbolising hope and peace for the future ahead. "The defence force does have a fair bit of meaning for me, but most importantly, our school has a variety of defence kids and civilians. We're all the same at the end of the day," she said. "We want our students to remember and centre themselves to think about the day and why it's so important." The school haven't been able to conform to Covid requirements over the last two years. Marking yesterday a special overall day. "We haven't done anything like this before, it's new and exciting, and the students and staff have all been too happy to get involved." IN OTHER NEWS: Over the last week, students have been selling pens and poppies to fundraise for the event. This year the school celebrated not only the importance of Anzac day but also the sense of belonging in a school community. "A student of ours shaved her head this morning for the World's Greatest Shave. "We donated a part of what we got today in donations to her and the rest to Wodonga RCL. "Incredibly, we get to share that with our community," Mrs Richardson said. "We asked for a small donation from our students and also had pens, poppies and items for sale that have completely sold out. "We are honoured to be able to reflect on the sacrifices made for this country."

