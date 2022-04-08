sport, australian-rules-football,

Billy Raggett was singled out for special duties on his first game back at CDHBU. The returning wingman was given the task of nullifying Henty's Heath Ohlin after a dominant first-half display by the former Swampies coach had sent the sides in all square at the main break. Raggett accepted the challenge with both hands and finished as the Power's best player in a 40-point win at Coreen. "I reckon 'Buckets' would have had about 20 touches up to half-time and he was killing us," Raggett said. "'Pratty' (coach John Pratt) asked me in the rooms if I could do a job so I said 'yeah, no worries.' "It's not the best job but I don't mind doing it. "The instruction he gave me was to watch him closely but if I had the chance, to play my own game as well. "I absolutely loved it on Saturday. It really brought the enjoyment back into footy for me. "it's a good bunch of blokes and we worked well to get the win in the end. "It's not the best role to play as a run-with player but if you're enjoying your footy, it doesn't really matter and you'll do anything." ALSO IN SPORT: Raggett, who played around 40 games for the Power straight out of juniors, also had spells with Wahgunyah and Corowa-Rutherglen. But the 28-year-old is close friends with CDHBU's Corey Smith and Liam McDonell and that link was a major factor in rejoining the club for a second spell. "I was looking to take a step back from the O and M," Raggett said. "There's a lot that comes with playing at an O and M club and it was just a bit too much for me. "There's a lot more time involved. I've got two kids and it's an extra night's training, the Sunday recovery sessions, all that stuff you wouldn't get at a Hume or Tallangatta league club. "It's really important and you have to do it, don't get me wrong, but it was too much for me with work and kids. "I don't think I'm going to make an impact in the O and M so it was just the right thing for me to do." Raggett and the Power face Culcairn at home this afternoon, with the Lions coming into the game off the back of an 89-point thumping of Murray Magpies. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/7fdd595f-5b9b-48ea-8f11-3fd5b28d54a8.jpg/r137_400_5128_3220_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg