POPULAR Myrtleford cafe Coffee Chakra will bow out after eight years in the industry. Owners Vivek and Leonie Sharma closed this week to hand over to a new team under the name Cafe Chulo. Having moved to the Ovens Valley in 2010, Mr and Mrs Sharma opened Coffee Chakra at Myrtleford four years later. They met while working at iconic Melbourne CBD restaurant Longrain and at Myrtleford favoured fresh and seasonal food, preservative-free as possible. IN OTHER NEWS: Leonie's Indian fusion-style breakfast and lunch dishes and Vivek's coffee from his house-roasted beans quickly found favour among residents and tourists in the valley. "Thank you to all the locals, tourists and staff who continually supported us for the last eight years," they said.

