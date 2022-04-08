sport, australian-rules-football,

Lavington will take confidence into Saturday night's home clash against Myrtleford, despite a season-opening loss in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Panther Myles Aalbers had a kick after the siren to win the game as the home team fell by three points to Corowa-Rutherglen. "I was very happy with our ruthless pressure throughout the game, it really kept us in it, especially late when they hit the front," coach Adam Schneider enthused. Although Aalbers was naturally disappointed he missed the final kick, he can take tremendous heart from his three-goal performance after a four-year coaching stint at Rand-Walbundrie-Walla. He received strong support from teenaged debutant Corby Robertson, who kicked two goals, while recruit Jake O'Brien and stalwart Tom Hargreave also impressed. "We want to improve our kicking, obviously it was a wet night last week, but I still think that's an area we can improve," Schneider remarked. IN OTHER NEWS: The match starts at 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ef87af79-70dd-4429-8486-02d3627583c4.jpg/r0_184_3616_2227_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg