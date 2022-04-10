news, court-and-crime,

A Glenroy man is $3000 the poorer after using a bank card from a wallet his mate pinched from an East Albury pub to buy himself beer and cigarettes. Joseph Patrick Ryan's hefty fines were handed to him in a crime slammed by Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin. "I'm not sure what on Earth came across you this day," Ms McLaughlin told the 34-year-old, who pleaded guilty to receiving property as the result of a theft and dishonestly obtain property by deception. IN OTHER NEWS: "These are serious matters, sir." Ms McLaughlin told Ryan he simply should have handed the wallet in at the Newmarket Hotel so it could be returned to the owner. Earlier, defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen described Ryan's offending as "unplanned" and "opportunistic". Ms Simonsen said Ryan, a concreter and father-of-two, did not do what he did as the result of anything to do with illicit drugs, alcohol or problem gambling. Ryan was convicted and fined $1800 on the deception charge and $1200 on the second charge. Police told the court the victim went to the hotel on July 25. He played on the hotel's poker machines, then left about 7.30pm. MORE COURT STORIES But he forgot his wallet, having left it on top of one of the machines. Ryan and his co-offender arrived about 8.50pm. Ryan immediately saw the wallet, which he picked up, looked through and then placed back on the poker machine. The pair stood up to leave about 20 minutes later. As they did so, the other man picked up the wallet and they left the hotel. They then drove into the hotel bottle shop. Ryan got out of the passenger seat, approached the counter, got a wallet out of his pocket and and took out the victim's card. He used the card to buy beer valued at $55, placed this in their utility, then returned and used the same card to buy two packets of cigarettes for $90. The court was told the victim reported the theft to the Albury police station the following day about 5.30pm. The next day police went to the hotel and obtained security footage that showed what happened. To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

