Wodonga Raiders will boast an incredible nine debutants in Saturday night's home clash against Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The list includes Northern Territory star forward Will Farrer and Top End on-baller Joshua Cheek, along with home grown youngsters Sam McKenzie, Charlie St John and Nathan Clarke. The latter two are the brothers of stalwart Brad St John and former players Dylan and Hayden Clarke. "It's really significant for our footy club with the history we've got with those two guys," coach Marc Almond suggested of St John and Clarke. "All those young boys have earnt their spots, the three have done all pre-season and have been named because they're in our best 22," Clarke, the son of O and M Hall of Famer and Raiders' premiership player Stephen, will play in the forward line, as will McKenzie, although he could also play in the midfield, while St John is also a half-forward or wing. "We're rapt, particularly compared with where we were just before and after Christmas, we've come a long way," Almond praised. "I haven't looked at the average age, but it would probably be early 20s and we've got a couple more we'll have in the next couple of weeks, a couple of Darwin boys will move here." The other newcomers are Dale Cox, Jason Burke, Mark Whitehead and Jake Twycross. Raiders will start outsiders against virtually every tipster's nomination for the most improved outfit. Yarrawonga won only three of the 13 rounds last year, but it will be looking to claim victories in the first three rounds, although Myrtleford will start at least equal favourites on the Anzac Day weekend and even moreso when the Pigeons have two star players potentially sidelined in recruits Michael Gibbons and Leigh Williams (see back page story). The Pigeons were tipped as big improvers last year, but season-ending injuries to boom recruit Willie Wheeler and the damaging Jess Koopman before round one appeared to sap some momentum. "We didn't have the same depth then and just everything went against us, we had a host of players involved in cricket finals," football director Leigh Ramsdale reasoned. "As a club they're obviously not injuries (to Gibbons and Williams) we want to have, but hopefully we can deal with it better than we did in the past." IN OTHER NEWS: The match between two of the off-season's big recruiters starts at Raiders' home from 5pm.

