A Wodonga woman who repeatedly got behind the wheel of cars despite being banned - sometimes just hours after being caught by police - has avoided jail for her spate of crimes. Toni Sharp was instead ordered in the Wodonga Magistrates Court to perform 100 hours of community work this week. A lengthy police summary documented offences on September 3 in 2020, then crimes the following year on January 13, 17, 20, 24, 26, March 18 and 23, April 13, July 11, August 20, October 31 and February 10 this year. There were 11 disqualified or suspended driving charges before the court. In the first incident in 2020, Sharp was caught with housebreaking tools and marijuana during a car stop by Benalla police. IN OTHER NEWS: A blatant spate of disqualified driving and drug drive offences followed after she was banned from the road. Sharp told police she either thought she was able to drive, or knew she was banned and had no excuse. Multiple vehicles were impounded, including cars that didn't belong to her. In one of the most blatant offences, Sharp was caught driving on Lawrence Street at 12.30am on October 31 last year. She was arrested and processed, after which she asked police for a lift back to her car so a friend could drive her vehicle home. At 1.26am, police spotted her behind the wheel in the same car, again near Lawrence Street. The court heard she already had several priors for similar driving while banned offences, with her crimes linked to her drug use, but that she had stopped using drugs late last year.

