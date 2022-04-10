YOUR SAY: Nothing to see here about climate change? Really?

news, local-news, Climate Change, Albury Botanic Gardens, The Smith Family, Albury-Wodonga, Letters

I read with some interest a letter from Don Cameron (Border Mail, 8/4) in which in defending Sussan Ley he noted that there was no climate emergency and that we always have had floods and bushfires. I am so relieved. In fact I am going to forward a copy of his letter to the CSIRO and NASA (and other scientific bodies) and point out that they should stop scaring us with scientific facts. We can all relax then and spend more time and money supporting fellow Australians as they endure ever more frequent and deadly natural disasters, confident in the fact that it has nothing to do with a warming planet caused by our reliance on fossil fuels. I agree with so many others who are against the proposed changes for the Albury Botanic Gardens. We need to keep as many green spaces as possible surrounding the Albury-Wodonga area. The gardens and Noreuil Park are green spaces kept for the benefit and wellbeing of all those living in this region - not just for the elite few who can afford to frequent coffee shops and restaurants. We have a freeway and an airport which constantly pollutes the air over Albury - not to mention the smoke created during the autumn burnoffs! So, let's keep all our trees and our parks in their natural state for everyone to enjoy into the future. IN OTHER NEWS: I'm writing to express my deep appreciation to everyone across Victoria who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Back to School Appeal. For families and their children, this year's return to school may have been the toughest yet. Not only are we concerned the pandemic has exacerbated the gap in learning outcomes between children living in poverty and their more advantaged peers, we're also worried families are facing more hardships, including rising living costs, a housing affordability crisis, and ongoing impacts of the digital divide. Our Learning for Life education program provides emotional, practical and financial support to children and young people. And thanks to the wonderfully generous response to our sponsorship appeal, we'll be able to provide around 3000 more students with evidence-based and life-changing support for the duration of their education. For 100 years, The Smith Family has been working to improve the lives of children in need. Our goal is to have a lasting and positive impact on students and families, and generations to come. So, to everyone who generously contributed to our appeal - thank you very much.

