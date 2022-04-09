news, local-news,

Got things to say about our politicians? Want to draw attention to issues important to you? During the coming federal election campaign, The Border Mail wants to speak each week to a panel of voters from our region, gauging their thoughts on events and issues of the day. We'd like to hear from people from a range of backgrounds, careers and ages, but no political party members please. If you're interested in joining our weekly panel, please email a few details about yourself to newsroom@bordermail.com.au, putting Pub Test in the subject line. Send your email by noon on Monday, April 11. RELATED: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/dd6f5fa2-74f2-4b67-b2ce-d982bc43324e.jpg/r11_101_4977_2907_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg