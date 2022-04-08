sport, australian-rules-football,

The Murray Bushrangers are celebrating their first win of the season after surviving a late charge from the GWS Giants Academy on Friday night. The Bushies led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter at Lavington Sports Ground before a run of three straight goals for the Giants reduced the margin to just one. With a big finish needed, the sides exchanged behinds in a tense climax before Mitch Way kicked a goal with seconds remaining to clinch a memorable 10.12 (72) to 10.5 (65) victory. "I was really pleased with the effort," Bushies coach Mark Brown said. "The effort was lacking last week against Gippsland, the boys didn't hide from that and they responded positively tonight. "Our effort, particularly at the stoppage, was really impressive and I don't think it's an overstatement to say we controlled 60 percent of the play, if not more. "We just didn't take our opportunities in front of goal like we should and we left the door open. "To the Giants' credit, they came really hard at us late, we made some errors and, as a result, the last 90 seconds was hugely exciting. "I'm not pleased with the way we won in the end, because we invited and gave them opportunities late, but to get over the line is a nice result for the boys." ALSO IN SPORT: Tremendous early tackle pressure set the tone for the Bushies but their inaccuracy meant the tide turned at points during each quarter with the Giants never out of the game. Bushies captain Nicholas Quigg was superb in the midfield and 16-year-old Darcy Wilson, of Wangaratta Rovers, showed his class with three goals. Wangaratta speedster Tyler Norton was good behind the football while at half-forward, Holbrook's Ewan Mackinlay gave the Giants problems all night. The Giants, whose side included towering Osborne ruckman Nick Madden, made excellent use of the corridor in the second quarter and, for a while, played the game on their terms. But to their credit, the Bushies adjusted and had their radar not been askew, would have wrapped up the game long before the end. "I thought we were really good through the midfield but we didn't quite connect well enough with our front half," Brown said. "Having said that, when we did, I don't think we took our opportunities well enough. "But four or five kids out there are at school so we get to actually see them at training for the next two weeks. "Getting that continuity comes with being familiar with each other and training together so we understand that we have those hurdles and those handicaps, as do most sides, so it'll get better with time. "To underpin it with that type of effort, that gives us an opportunity to build, to grow and to get better."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/7ed74802-2d89-4976-9e9a-dbbbbc8a322f.jpg/r0_157_3079_1897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg