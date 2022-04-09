sport, australian-rules-football, chiltern, yackandandah, scott meyer

PREMIERSHIP contender Chiltern rebounded from its opening round loss in emphatic fashion with a 55-point thumping of Yackandandah at Chiltern on Saturday. Despite missing key forwards Mark Doolan (calf) and Fin Lappin (Covid), the Swans were never seriously challenged as they waltzed to a 15.8 (98) to 6.7 (43) victory. The Swans were buoyed by the return of best and fairest winner Brad Hibberson and Kyle Cooper who set the home aside alight early, winning a host of contested possessions. Assistant coach Scott Meyer said it was crucial to rebound strongly after the Swans had their colours lowered by Barnawartha last week. "I thought our intensity was a bit down last week and we didn't use the football well, especially going forward," Meyer said. "Full credit to Barnawartha, their pressure brought us undone. "But we knew we couldn't afford to dwell on that performance and moved on pretty quickly to focus on Yackandandah who were right up there last season. "Yackandandah was coming off a good win last weekend but we just went back to basics and didn't try to over complicate things. "With our two best midfielders in Brad and Kyle coming back, we were able to get the ascendancy early out of the middle and generate plenty of forward entries. "Our delivery inside 50 was also a lot more efficient today and our forwards were able to capitalise, especially Ethan Boxall who was at his damaging best." Without Doolan and Lappin the Swans were forced to reshuffle their attack. Michael McWilliams was switched from defence into the forward half with Kyle McGee starting the match at centre half-forward. McWilliams contested well in the air and provided plenty of opportunities for the Swans' small forwards at ground level. The Swans were able to open up a two goal lead at the first break with their defence restricting the Roos to three points for the quarter. The Swans dominated the second quarter with four goals while the Roos struggled to find a reliable avenue to goal and didn't land their first major until the 15-minute mark. The home side charged to the main break with a commanding 31-point lead with the lacklustre Roos only kicking one goal in the opening half. The Roos tried hard to rally in the second-half but the Swans had all the answers to outscore the visitors nine goals to five. Meyer said the Swans' flexibility was one of the most pleasing aspects of the win over last year's minor premiers. "We had to shuffle the side around without Doolan and Lappin," he said. "But across the board the intensity was right up today and that was the biggest difference to the previous week. ALSO IN SPORT "I thought McWilliams was really important and provided a really good contest up forward after playing full-back last week. "Ethan was also lively, despite copping plenty of attention from the opposition defence but was really able to hit the scoreboard, especially in the second half. "I thought the talk out on the ground was really good and we never let Yack get any momentum and once they kicked a goal we were able to answer with the next goal."

