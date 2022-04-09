news, court-and-crime,

An alleged stabber remains in custody following his arrest over the alleged pre-planned attack, which officers believe was to stop the victim talking to police. Kieran Heather was extradited from Albury to Wodonga on Friday after allegedly stabbing the victim with two others at a unit on De Kerilleau Drive. Tobby Jarvis was hospitalised after the March 19 incident, which allegedly involved Heather, Darcy Widdison and a third man. It's alleged the man was stabbed multiple times in the unit and smashed a window in a bid to alert nearby residents and flee. Jarvis received a deep back wound, which missed internal organs and his chest cavity. Everyone but the third man is now in custody. Heather applied for bail on Friday, with the court told he had fled his brother's car on Wednesday during a vehicle stop. The court heard he again fled when police tried to arrest him in NSW, but he was taken into custody. Heather was agitated during his application, in which he admitted to being at the property but claimed he was the victim. "I was there ... he chased us down, yelling stuff," he said of Jarvis. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm the one that got cut up, how come he's not here on trial?" Detective Senior Constable Ray Causer said video footage from the nearby bottleshop showed Heather bending down near a fence, with a sword and meat cleaver later recovered at the site. Jarvis, who outed himself on social media as the victim, discharged himself from Albury hospital against medical advice and has since required further treatment. The court heard Jarvis said he was going to police over a welder he believed Heather had stolen. "Heather and the group took this action to silence the victim," Detective Senior Constable Causer said. Heather said if he wanted to silence Jarvis, he would have "got him after all this". "I could not give a f--- about him," he said. "I'm being alleged and accused of stuff that's not true at all. Heather said Jarvis had entered the house with a "ferocious" dog and weapons, but the court heard "that didn't match the CCTV footage. Magistrate Ian Watkins refused Heather's bail with the after to return on May 10. "F---en bullshit, ---s run through houses and we go to jail," Heather yelled. "F---en dogs." Heather was told a lawyer could lodge a bail application before May 10. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

