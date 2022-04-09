Stalled plan for path from Lavington to Jindera back to council

news, local-news,

A long running push to create a bike and walking path between Lavington and Jindera remains on the cards despite repeated setbacks. The idea was first raised in 2010, and survey results show strong support for the proposal. But the 10 kilometre path has failed to become reality over the past 12 years, with concerns raised about environmental impacts, safety, the cost and traffic impacts. A proposal to progress the plan was knocked back by Albury councillors last year, but Greater Hume councillors voted in February to push for a working group to be re-established. IN OTHER NEWS: The matter will be considered by Albury councillors on Monday night. Staff propose either forming a joint group between the two councils, or knocking back Greater Hume's proposal, with staff recommending the first option. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/4ada32b2-33a7-4394-869b-2dc0b9e3271f.jpg/r2_0_998_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg