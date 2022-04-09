Gin distillery blows up, man burnt, at Buller Wines in Rutherglen

news, court-and-crime,

WorkSafe staff are investigating an explosion which left a man in hospital with burns. Emergency services were called to the incident at Buller Wines in Rutherglen about 10.30am on Saturday. A distilling machine reportedly blew up at the Federation Way winery. A spokeswoman for Ambulance Victoria said four people were assessed by paramedics. A man in his 50s was taken to Wangaratta hospital by NSW paramedics after receiving burns to his arms and face. Others only sustained minor injuries during the incident. A CFA spokeswoman said three fire crews attended the property. The spokeswoman said the explosion had occurred in a gin distillery. IN OTHER NEWS: "Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police and WorkSafe are currently on scene," she said early Saturday afternoon. It's unclear what caused the distillery to explode. The business produces a range of gin products at the site. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

