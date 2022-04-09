Gin distillery blows up, man burnt, at Buller Wines in Rutherglen
WorkSafe staff are investigating an explosion which left a man in hospital with burns.
Emergency services were called to the incident at Buller Wines in Rutherglen about 10.30am on Saturday.
A distilling machine reportedly blew up at the Federation Way winery.
A spokeswoman for Ambulance Victoria said four people were assessed by paramedics.
A man in his 50s was taken to Wangaratta hospital by NSW paramedics after receiving burns to his arms and face.
Others only sustained minor injuries during the incident.
A CFA spokeswoman said three fire crews attended the property.
The spokeswoman said the explosion had occurred in a gin distillery.
"Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police and WorkSafe are currently on scene," she said early Saturday afternoon.
It's unclear what caused the distillery to explode.
The business produces a range of gin products at the site.
