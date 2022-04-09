sport, australian-rules-football,

Albury bounced back from their humbling at Wangaratta with a 48-point victory over Wodonga on Saturday. The visitors arrived at the Sportsground hopeful of staging an upset but they found the Tigers in an uncompromising mood. North Melbourne VFL player Mat Walker, making only his second appearance for Albury, kicked five goals and should have had a few more to cap a fantastic individual display. "We lacked intent last week so that was our focus during the week," Tigers co-coach Anthony Miles said. "It's nice to bounce back and get the result but the pleasing thing was our intensity and pressure around the ball was much better. "It's a bit of a Richmond philosophy from my time there, that you don't ride the highs of good wins and you don't ride the lows of losses. "We tried to stay pretty level but in saying that, there was plenty to learn out of the Wangaratta game. "We said, on Tuesday, 'after we walk out of this room, we leave the Wangaratta game behind and focus on Wodonga.'" The intensity Miles spoke about was evident from the first bounce and Albury were straight out of the traps thanks to early goals from Walker and Jake Page. Two impressive majors from Ethan Redcliffe had the Bulldogs right in the game at quarter-time but they spurned good opportunities thereafter and Albury made them pay. Walker had four goals by half-time and the Tigers gathered further momentum after the main break, camping in their forward half and peppering Wodonga with repeat entries inside 50. The home side always seemed to have greater numbers around the contest and began to carve the Bulldogs apart, opening up a 43-point lead by three quarter-time. Wodonga gave as good as they got in the final term, Angus Baker kicking his first goal for the club, but the damage had already been done. Tigers co-coach Luke Daly collided heavily with Oscar Willding and came off holding his right elbow but was able to run out the game. His counterpart, Jordan Taylor, was left to reflect on what might have been. "We had our opportunities in the first half and didn't capitalise on a few of those," Dogs coach Taylor said. "They controlled the footy after that and they dictated us, which a good, experienced Albury side will do on their home deck. "Credit to them, they were the better side." Brayden O'Hara kicked three goals for Albury and there was no doubting Walker's significance influence on proceedings. "He's a very good player," Miles said. "He's a premiership player at the club and the moment the VFL draw came out, he messaged us the games he was available. "He's always watching games online when we play so he was chomping at the bit to play. "He really straightened us up out there and took a bit of the heat off Jacob Conlan." Jeff Garlett was the most notable absentee for Albury. "He nicked his hamstring against Norwood in one of our practice matches," Miles revealed. "He probably wasn't quite right last week and aggravated it."

