Corowa-Rutherglen warmed up for the 'big two' by recording a second successive win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. The 105-point margin fell three points short of equalling the club's biggest ever margin against the Hoppers, from the history-making 2000 grand final. It didn't feel like a three-figure hiding as the margin was only 26 points at half-time, but a 10-goal third quarter proved decisive in the 22.13 (145) to 4.16 (40) thumping. "They were good, they were really good, they challenged us in every way, shape and form," Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter German praised. "The pressure they put us under (in the first half), they didn't allow us to get our game going." The Hoppers made a poor error in defence to start the third stanza as the visitors kicked two quick goals and while North's Jack Penny bobbed up with an opportunistic major, a four-goal run in as many minutes suddenly pushed the lead to 80 points at three-quarter time. "We didn't play as a team, the second quarter we kicked two goals six, we thought we'd broken the game open and got a bit of control and we spoke about that at half-time, what we needed to do, but in the first five minutes they just didn't bring their game," Hoppers' coach Luke Norman explained. Roos' defender Joe Hansen produced a fine moment in the opening minutes when the home team threatened to land the first goal, intercepting the ball and running forward to set up Callum Spencer, although the Roos were inaccurate early. "We missed some chances to put scoreboard pressure on, the scoreboard is the best pressure you can put on any team," German offered. But the Roos largely found their range after half-time, kicking 15 goals, to win their first two games for the first time since 2018. However, a home game against Albury and then Wangaratta will test the Roos. "It's exciting for us, Easter at home and we think it's going to be a ripping game," German enthused. As often happens during a bumper win, the Roos didn't have a poor player. Cody Howard was effective in defence, mopping up a handful of attacking forays, while midfielder Damien Wilson, forward Ollie Struve and forward-rucks Kaelan Bradtke and Will Robinson kicked three goals apiece. The Roos were missing around a quarter of their side, including ruck Tom Goodwin (injury) and Kade Kuschert (wedding). IN OTHER NEWS: The Hoppers had a number of contributors, including the tireless Clay Moscher-Thomas and defender Sam Azzi, while youngster Archer Gardiner had some impressive moments as he does everything at speed.

