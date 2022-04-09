All the Ovens and Murray and district league scores
OVENS AND MURRAY
ROUND ONE
FOOTBALL
Albury 14.15 (99) def Wodonga 7.9 (51)
North Albury 4.16 (40) lost to Corowa-Ruth. 22.13 (145)
Wod. Raiders 35 lost to Yarrawonga 97
Wangaratta 107 v Wang. Rovers 37 commenced at 6pm, still in progress
Lavington 59 v Myrtleford 32 commenced at 6pm, still in progress
NETBALL
ROUND ONE
Albury v Wodonga
North Albury v Corowa-Ruth.
Wod. Raiders v Yarrawonga
Wangaratta v Wang. Rovers
Lavington v Myrtleford
HUME
ROUND TWO
CDHBU 11.12 (78) def Culcairn 6.8 (44)
Holbrook 12.7 (79) def Jindera 11.10 (76)
Lockhart 1.4 (10) lost to Osborne 23.20 (158)
Bill. Crows 13.9 (87) def Henty 9.3 (57)
RWW Giants 8.6 (54) lost to Howlong 13.8 (86)
Magpies 8.10 (58) lost to Brock-Burrum 28.24 (192)
TALLANGATTA
ROUND TWO
Beechworth 20.14 (134) def Mitta United 4.5 (29)
Chiltern 15.8 (98) def Yackandandah 6.7 (43)
Dederang-MB 63.12 (390) def Wahgunyah 5.2 (32)
Kiewa-SC v Tallangatta commenced at 6pm
Rutherglen 11.10 (76) def Wod. Saints 10.4 (64)
Thurgoona 5.6 (36) lost to Barnawartha 15.21 (111)
GOULBURN VALLEY
ROUND TWO
Seymour 20.15 (135) def Benalla 1.6 (12)
Euroa 8.5 (53) lost to Mansfield 12.8 (80)
Rochester 6.12 (48) lost to Echuca 15.12 (102)
Tatura v Kyabram
Shepparton 5.5 (35) lost to Mooroopna 12.16 (88)
Shepparton Swans v Shepparton United commenced at 6.35pm
OVENS AND KING
ROUND THREE
Milawa 12.13 (85) def King Valley 3.5 (23)
Bonnie Doon 7.11 (53) lost to Goorambat 7.16 (58)
Greta 17.10 (112) def Tarrawingee 15.6 (96)
Benalla All Blacks 23.20 (158) def North Wang. 2.4 (16)
Moyhu vs Whorouly
PICOLA LEAGUE
ROUND TWO
Jerilderie 7.10 (52) lost to Katamatite 18.23 (131)
Waaia 39.28 (262) def Mathoura 1.1 (7)
Katunga 29.21 (195) def Blighty 0.5 (5)
Katandra 11.8 (74) lost to Strathmerton 18.13 (121)
Picoala United 9.11 (65) def Deni Rovers 8.8 (56)
Yarroweyah v Tungamah