All the Ovens and Murray and district league scores

ROUND ONE FOOTBALL Albury 14.15 (99) def Wodonga 7.9 (51) North Albury 4.16 (40) lost to Corowa-Ruth. 22.13 (145) Wod. Raiders 35 lost to Yarrawonga 97 Wangaratta 107 v Wang. Rovers 37 commenced at 6pm, still in progress Lavington 59 v Myrtleford 32 commenced at 6pm, still in progress ROUND ONE Albury v Wodonga North Albury v Corowa-Ruth. Wod. Raiders v Yarrawonga Wangaratta v Wang. Rovers Lavington v Myrtleford ROUND TWO CDHBU 11.12 (78) def Culcairn 6.8 (44) Holbrook 12.7 (79) def Jindera 11.10 (76) Lockhart 1.4 (10) lost to Osborne 23.20 (158) Bill. Crows 13.9 (87) def Henty 9.3 (57) RWW Giants 8.6 (54) lost to Howlong 13.8 (86) Magpies 8.10 (58) lost to Brock-Burrum 28.24 (192) ROUND TWO Beechworth 20.14 (134) def Mitta United 4.5 (29) Chiltern 15.8 (98) def Yackandandah 6.7 (43) Dederang-MB 63.12 (390) def Wahgunyah 5.2 (32) Kiewa-SC v Tallangatta commenced at 6pm Rutherglen 11.10 (76) def Wod. Saints 10.4 (64) Thurgoona 5.6 (36) lost to Barnawartha 15.21 (111) ROUND TWO Seymour 20.15 (135) def Benalla 1.6 (12) Euroa 8.5 (53) lost to Mansfield 12.8 (80) Rochester 6.12 (48) lost to Echuca 15.12 (102) Tatura v Kyabram Shepparton 5.5 (35) lost to Mooroopna 12.16 (88) Shepparton Swans v Shepparton United commenced at 6.35pm ROUND THREE Milawa 12.13 (85) def King Valley 3.5 (23) Bonnie Doon 7.11 (53) lost to Goorambat 7.16 (58) Greta 17.10 (112) def Tarrawingee 15.6 (96) Benalla All Blacks 23.20 (158) def North Wang. 2.4 (16) Moyhu vs Whorouly ROUND TWO Jerilderie 7.10 (52) lost to Katamatite 18.23 (131) Waaia 39.28 (262) def Mathoura 1.1 (7) Katunga 29.21 (195) def Blighty 0.5 (5) Katandra 11.8 (74) lost to Strathmerton 18.13 (121) Picoala United 9.11 (65) def Deni Rovers 8.8 (56) Yarroweyah v Tungamah

