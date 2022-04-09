sport, australian-rules-football,

Holbrook came back from the dead to beat Jindera in a Hume league classic. Coming off the back of a round one defeat to Osborne, the Brookers were shell-shocked after failing to score in the first quarter and trailing by 33 points. They battled to get back into the contest but were still five goals down at the final break and staring down the barrel of back-to-back losses heading into the Easter bye. But a huge fourth quarter saw Holbrook come roaring back to edge the league's most improved side by three points. "It's huge in the bigger picture and we'll really celebrate our efforts tonight," Holbrook coach Matt Sharp said. "There were definitely some lows but to finish on a high was fantastic. "'Willo' (Jindera coach Andrew Wilson) has really brought his team together, he had a game plan and they executed it really well. "We had no answers, they ran a lot harder than us, they were a lot cleaner than us and they looked like they were all on the same page. "We weren't clean, we looked a bit confused and we didn't get the ball in the right areas for us to have a real impact on the scoreboard." Mitchell Lawrence booted three goals for Jindera, who took a stranglehold of the game by kicking 5.3 to Holbrook's zero in the opening term. It took the Brookers a long time to get going but once they began to build momentum, the game changed and the visitors were the ones to come under pressure. Hayden Smith put in a huge effort and the decision to move Luke Gestier to full-forward paid off as he kicked three goals to win the game for Holbrook. There were also key contributions from AB Mackinlay and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy as Sharp rode the emotional rollercoaster all the way to the final siren. "It's one of the best wins I've ever been part of," Sharp said. "There was definitely belief but it was a really strange day on our side of things. "With momentum, the ball bounced our way and we hit the front. "This is huge. No-one wants to be zip and two, going into a bye. "Now we can reassess. "It's been two really good sides we've played so I've had a good view of where I think some individuals are at. "We've recruited some new people so I'm seeing how that chemistry works and who's the three forwards together or the three backs together. "The pleasing thing was the game was filmed today and that side of stuff is black and white. "We'll review that pretty hard, we'll watch that as a group and we'll challenge each other on what we watch."

