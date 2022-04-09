sport, australian-rules-football,

North Albury's desperate last-minute bid to find enough players for the reserve grade clash failed in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. The Hoppers had eight players in the lower grade outfit at training on Thursday night, but despite making a host of calls, weren't able to find the 14 required for a match. "It's indicative of what's happening around a number of football leagues and sporting clubs since COVID," O and M general manager Craig Millar warned while watching the senior clash between North and Corowa-Rutherglen. "It's not as if a host of last year's players have left the club to play elsewhere, they're just not playing." North president Tony Burns, who's one of the hardest working officials in club land, suggested players have fallen out of the football habit. IN OTHER NEWS: "Some boys are now working on Saturday, some have started their own businesses and can't play because they can't afford to get injured," he confirmed.

