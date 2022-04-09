sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga overcame a gritty Wodonga Raiders with an 11-goal second half on Saturday night in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The match favourites led by only five points at half-time, but raced away to post a 14.13 (97) to 5.5 (35) win. "When the game was pretty hot early, Nick Fothergill was as good as anyone, he's pretty clean," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale said. The visitors were able to restrict Raiders to only two goals after half-time. ALSO IN SPORT Ryan Bruce produced a fine game, midfield siblings Willie and Harry Wheeler were strong, while coach Mark Whiley impressed.

