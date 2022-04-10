sport, australian-rules-football,

Brock-Burrum weathered an early storm to beat Murray Magpies by 134 points on Saturday. A high-scoring contest saw the teams combine to kick 14 goals in the opening term, with last season's wooden-spooners booting 5.6 to the Saints' 9.5. But it was largely one-way traffic after that, with the visitors showing their class, and coach Peter Cook was left to reflect on a 28.24 (192) to 8.10 (58) victory. "To Murray Magpies' credit, they came out in the first 10 or 15 minutes and really put us on the back foot," Cook said. "They were two goals to zip up at one stage. "They had the momentum, they won the first three centre clearances and personally, it was pretty disappointing because we did speak about the start and how we wanted to be the dictators and put it to bed early. "You don't want to go through a whole game against a team like Murray Magpies where it's a constant battle. "It's early in the year and they've got a lot to prove. ALSO IN SPORT "Yes, they're 0-2 now but they did well. "They made us work and speaking to our guys as they came off the ground, it didn't feel like a 20-goal win, it was much closer than what we thought. "I know Brett (Argus, the Magpies coach) pretty well and he said that's been them the last couple of years; they do well in early stages of quarters and they just can't maintain it. "But they've got some good young players; I remember playing against a few of them at Barny in a couple of practice matches. "They made us work for it in early stages of the quarters and when we were able to get it out of the centre and get first use, that was the main catalyst of us winning a lot of football down into our forward line." John Spencer booted 12 goals for the Saints and there were three each for Ron Boulton and Tyson Neander, while Logan Martin, Cooper Maher and Rodney Williams slotted two apiece for the Magpies. Elsewhere, Ryan Collins continued his good start to the season with seven goals for Osborne in a 23.20 (158) to 1.4 (10) victory away to neighbours Lockhart. Howlong won impressively away to Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, who have started the season 0-2, with Billabong Crows too strong for Henty in a 30-point win. CDHBU saw off Culcairn at Coreen in the day's other game, with five goals for new recruit Kyle Docherty. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

