news, local-news,

An engaged pair from Cootamundra have won the Man From Snowy River Stockman challenge for their categories for the second year in a row. Morgan Webb and Emma O'Shea won the competition, which tests riders horsemanship through a series of events over the festival to find the most gifted and skilled horse and rider team. Ms O'Shea, riding on her horse Highlite Dads Acres, said she felt on top of the world after winning. "Feels bloody awesome, nothing better than being up here beside my partner," she said. "It took a while to get to this stage but we're here now, two years in a row." Mr Webb, on his horse Norman, said he'd dedicated his life to horses since he was 15. "A lot of people centre their years around this event, so it really is good that it did run and there's an awful lot of work to get it here," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Results: Open: Mat Maliki 416.5 Kieran Davidson 480 Stephen Connor 490 Michael Green 492 Sam Webb 493 Daryl Baines 495.5 Travis Bandy 529 John Mitchell 549.5 David Mitchell 612 Morgan Webb 639.5 Ladies: Carrie Jones 406.5 Haylet Hinton 423 Emma O'Shea 556.5 Junior: MacKenzie Dunn 414 Claire Cottrell 419 Scarlett Chaston 446.5 Millie Triggs 460.5 Bill Phegan 482 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/79398d01-8d47-4d1f-87cf-faada57bf390.jpg/r2_559_5469_3648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg