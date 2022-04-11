news, local-news,

The Man From Snowy River bush festival is a big few days in any horse-person's calendar, but for some young attendees the four day event presented an opportunity for an important experience - learning how to crack their stock whips. Cobram's Isla Startar, 10, said she and her family had been going to the festival for "plenty of years now", but this weekend she was allowed to get her very first stock whip. "I've learnt maybe three ways to crack it," she said. Her friend, Ayla Sim, 11, also from Cobram, helped Isla learn, by demonstrating with her own whip. IN OTHER NEWS: "I've had this (whip) for a couple of years now," she said. "I got it made, I got a pink handle on it, when I was into pink." Ayla said she brought her whip along to the festival because she thought it would be a good opportunity to learn and practice cracking her whip. "I've learnt over the heads and shoulder ones and I've been learning doubles," she said. "I want to learn how to crack it on my horse and so I can go in this Corryong event."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/460dbcfd-b6ed-4acb-82b9-fb3ecd2fb428.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg