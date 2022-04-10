news, local-news,

Greater Hume Council has welcomed nearly $200,000 to upgrade its Henty library. The council was granted $199,80 under the 2021/22 Public Library Infrastructure Grant program. Library and youth services team leader Susan Kane said she was feeling excited. "It's a great opportunity to revamp the library," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was a couple of years ago we had a state library construction grant here where we doubled the size of the library. "But this is an opportunity to do those little extras that we weren't able to do at the time, like purchase all new furniture." Ms Kane said the funding would also be used to upgrade the bathroom facilities, widen doors, refresh the painting, get new carpet, create more storage areas and extend the building out the back and create a paved outdoor area. "So when we're doing a lot of children's programs and adult programs we probably could take them outside to the beautiful outdoors, which would be great," she said. Ms Kane said the role of libraries was changing, including at the Greater Hume Henty library. "Books are really important still, it's really important to promote literacy, but we're also doing a lot of outreach programs and community service programs," she said. "It's great that the Greater Hume Henty library is working with other organisations and I think that having it revamped and done up again, it will give us even more opportunities for that." The library is free to join.

