NSW Country men's cricket team struggles in Country Invitational carnival
It's been a tough time for the home state in the Border's Country Invitational cricket tournament.
Rain played a major role in NSW Country's men's game against ACT on Friday, but it was the same result as the early games.
The match was reduced with long-time powerhouse NSW Country dismissed for 105 from the 17 overs at Bethanga.
However, a dashing 41 from No. 4 Brad Thomas ripped the game away, posting three boundaries and three sixes in his dynamic 25-ball knock.
Lavington's Ryan Brown, who's the only Border player in the men's competition, posted 0-14 from his two overs.
And it didn't get any easier on Saturday.
Queensland Country scored 142 in the 50-over game at Lavington Sportsground No. 2 and then Sam Yabsley destroyed the home outfit for only 77, taking 6-28.
The tournament finishes on Monday.
