Kye Halloway produced another destructive display on Sunday to leave Albury Hotspurs licking their wounds. The 19-year-old scored three goals and set up two more as Boomers surged to a 7-0 win at Aloysius Park. This was a third straight win for the visitors, who have banged in 18 goals during that run to the delight of coach Andrew Grove. "We're scoring goals for fun and it's fantastic to see," Grove said. "They came out firing in the first 15 minutes and probably had the better of us. "They had a few chances and if they put one of them away, it's a different story. "But we managed to get a couple of goals towards the end of the first half and that changed the game. "We started to play really well, things opened up and we took our chances. "The team's set up nicely. Everyone's playing their position and we've found a really good groove with the formation and how we're playing." Halloway hinted at what was to come, midway through the first half, when he ran onto Adam Griffith's flick and forced a good save from Zachery Bonetti. But Hotspurs failed to heed the warning and when Halloway was again left unmarked moments later, he punished the lapse by picking out the far corner. The game was ultimately decided by two goals in as many minutes on the stroke of half-time. Lachlan Simpkin set Noah Spiteri free in the box and Zac Burhop rammed Spiteri's low cross into his own net, before Griffith played Grove through to round Bonetti and tap in number three. After that, it was just a question of how many and Boomers were ruthless. Halloway cut Hotspurs to ribbons down their right-hand side, continually finding time and space as he cut in from the wing. He set up Grove for a shot which flew in off the underside of the crossbar and then completed his hat-trick with two good finishes in the space of three minutes. Halloway wasn't finished yet, and when he delivered the ball low across the face of goal, there was Spiteri to complete the rout. "He's fantastic," Grove said. "He's a goal threat, he beats players, he makes good runs, and he's hard to stop. "He's a defender's nightmare and it's good to have him on our team!" Hotspurs were missing a number of players through injury but coach John Irvine made no excuses. "You've got to give credit to Boomers," he said. "They're a well-oiled machine and when they get half a sniff, they put it away. "Unfortunately, we don't take the same opportunities. "When the boys came in at half-time, they were struggling, especially after being in the game for 40 minutes. "We thought we might have gone a bit better in the second half but we didn't." Albury United struck late to beat Myrtleford 3-2 while two more Anthony Corso goals helped Cobram to a 3-0 win at home to Wodonga Diamonds. Albury City came from behind to beat Twin City 2-1 and Melrose ran out 2-0 winners over St Pats.

