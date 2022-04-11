Ebony Hoskin has received the Alex Blackwell Country Player of the Year award from Cricket NSW
Ebony Hoskin has been named Cricket NSW's Country Player of the Year.
The 19-year-old, from Howlong, has made a superb start to life in NSW Premier Cricket, taking 19 wickets in her first nine games for Campbelltown-Camden.
Hoskin, who has also been training with the NSW Breakers, is in Adelaide this week playing in the under-19 national championships.
"Ebony has a great work ethic, she's really coachable and she's able to implement advice," ACT/NSW Country coach Stephen Davies said.
"One of her strengths is her growth mindset and the Premier Cricket experience has exposed her to better cricketers in a stronger competition, which has obviously helped her game.
"Ebony's other strength is her character off the field.
"She's a really good person, she fits into teams; all the things you want as a coach, she ticks those boxes.
"The final polish will be her ability to execute under pressure and understand her bowling plans even better."
