Ebony Hoskin has been named Cricket NSW's Country Player of the Year. The 19-year-old, from Howlong, has made a superb start to life in NSW Premier Cricket, taking 19 wickets in her first nine games for Campbelltown-Camden. Hoskin, who has also been training with the NSW Breakers, is in Adelaide this week playing in the under-19 national championships. "Ebony has a great work ethic, she's really coachable and she's able to implement advice," ACT/NSW Country coach Stephen Davies said. ALSO IN SPORT: "One of her strengths is her growth mindset and the Premier Cricket experience has exposed her to better cricketers in a stronger competition, which has obviously helped her game. "Ebony's other strength is her character off the field. "She's a really good person, she fits into teams; all the things you want as a coach, she ticks those boxes. "The final polish will be her ability to execute under pressure and understand her bowling plans even better."

